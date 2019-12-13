|
William Hall
William Marcus Hall, of Fayetteville, was born in Fort Smith on Feb. 18, 1970. Marcus entered his new life on Dec. 11, 2019. Waiting for him was his mother and father, Linda and Mark Hall.
Marcus leaves behind, for now, many friends and family members that he loved deeply including his wife, Rochelle "Rosie"; a son, Hadley "Hap" Mark; three daughters, Alina, Kelcey and Amber; three grandchildren, Jazmine, Kendrick and Hart; and a sister, Martha Hall Pendleton and her husband Patrick and children Gabriel and Emaline.
John 10:10 says, "I (Jesus) have come that they might have life, and that they may have it more abundantly." Marcus was a man of faith and that faith allowed him to live life to the fullest. He valued time and people and did not take any day or any relationship for granted. Marcus found joy in creating experiences that allowed others to enjoy life as much as he did — whether venturing out for camping or floating trips, hosting back yard concerts, organizing bike rides, taking in a ballgame, entertaining us on social media, playing and experiencing music with friends, telling great stories or engaging in real and meaningful conversations. In turn, Marcus' love for people and his ability to build and maintain relationships made him loved by so many.
Celebration of life will be held at 1p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at New Life Church in Fayetteville.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Moore's Chapel Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Serving as pallbearers will be Hap Hall, Gabriel Pendleton, Kenny Boyett, Eric Billings, Greg Sparrow, Trey Marley, David Nelms, Tim Scott and Michael Bauer.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019