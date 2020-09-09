William Hancock

William "Bill" Ray Hancock, 69, of Cecil died Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Eubanks Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Melinda Mayner; a son, Cecil Hancock; his mother, Violet Hancock; four sisters, Rita Pruitt, Betty LaClair, Janet Gaines and Pauline Brown; four brothers, Bobby, Gary, Alan and Jimmie Hancock; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



