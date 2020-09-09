1/
William Hancock
1951 - 2020-09-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hancock
William "Bill" Ray Hancock, 69, of Cecil died Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Eubanks Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Melinda Mayner; a son, Cecil Hancock; his mother, Violet Hancock; four sisters, Rita Pruitt, Betty LaClair, Janet Gaines and Pauline Brown; four brothers, Bobby, Gary, Alan and Jimmie Hancock; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved