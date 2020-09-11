William Harper
William "Tom" Thomas Harper Jr. passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020, at his home after a short but serious battle with cancer. Tom, or Tommy as he was affectionately known, was born March 5, 1940, in Fort Smith to William Thomas Harper and Vivien (Tatum) Harper.
Tommy attended the University of Arkansas, where he was an active and involved member of Sigma Nu fraternity. His character and spirit of adventure found him with many friends and the legend of storied myths told over a good fire with reverence and reverie. He eventually went on to follow in his father's footsteps, fostering a passion for the law and a service to justice that never abated.
He was a talented baseball player in his youth, an advanced tier of flies and fisherman of white waters, a truly gifted golfer, an unbelievable father and a husband who could make his wife blush and laugh at the same time. Tommy was an insatiable reader. He enjoyed hardcover books rather than looking at them on a computer; preferring to look up cases in an old dusty, journal to Googling them. He loved history, mystery, old Mark Twain and new Tony Hillerman books. He loved the desert, Cuban food and "Will the Circle be Unbroken" by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He loved lemon drops, Boston cream pie and Hardscrabble's navy bean soup. He used handheld maps and enjoyed planning road trips. He was an excellent listener, a trusted friend, a worthwhile companion and an unabashed fan of the hummingbird.
He was a handsome devil and a trickster. He was both a gentleman and a scholar. He loved golf as the sport and the resulting fellowship that accompanies such things. He made most of his lifelong friends on Hardscrabble Golf Course (and on the men's porch) and served as the Greens Committee chairperson for decades, taking solemn and welcome care of the course over the span of his lifetime. Tom made friends easily as he was a welcome confidante, a partner in crime or simply a shoulder to lean on. He cared not just about the game of golf, but probably more; the agronomy of the course — the nature of it, the beauty, the sacredness that comes when you make a place holy. Often his daughters would joke that they knew where they ranked in order of importance.
Most of all, Tom fiercely loved his family. They were the measure of what he'd accomplished in his long and honored life. To him, his family was everything. Those who knew Tom understood that his wife, girls and grandsons came first above all else. He was the man against whom all men are judged by his daughters, and he had been the father figure to his grandsons for their entire lives and was so proud of the men they had become.
He loved an early breakfast with his friends, an appropriate tee time on the golf course and coming home to Sunday supper with his clan. He was whip smart, funny, caring and compassionate, and treated everyone with the grace, dignity and mercy that comes from a lifetime of being kind. Tom said on more than one occasion, "Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is looking," and he lived by example. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his loving and patient wife of 50 years, Helen (Harris) Harper; two daughters, Sloane Harper and Ashley Harper-Oberle; three grandsons, Jack, Paxton and Alec Oberle; and a sister, Katie Harper.
Due to the pandemic, heightened risk of exposure and spread, we will not celebrate this man's amazing and cherished life until we can do so safely and in love and happiness in a place he loved best.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you joyfully consider making a donation to Kitties and Kanines Animal Shelter, 4800 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903, or online at www.kittiesandkaninesshelter.com
; or head over to the Environmental Institute for Golf's website at www.eifg.org/who-we-are
to see what they're about and donate a round of golf in Tom's name.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.