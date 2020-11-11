William Hattabaugh
William Hattabaugh, 61, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. Bill loved his family, friends and the Lord. He was an expression of joy and this joy will live forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his parents, Seth and Betty Hattabaugh of Fort Smith; a brother, Stanley Hattabaugh of Fort Smith; a sister, Tilerra Coats of Fort Smith; and four nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit McConnellFH.com
.