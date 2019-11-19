|
William Holder
Retired Air Force Col. William "Bill" L. Holder died Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born Feb. 8, 1930, on a farm outside McCrory to Nathaniel B. and Ida (Reaves) Holder. He graduated from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville and received his master's degree in hospital administration from Baylor University. He served 28½ years in the U.S. Air Force as a hospital administrator.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed visiting family, especially his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him. Bill loved the University of the Ozarks and spent many hours giving back to the school after he retired. He also volunteered in many different ways at the churches they attended. At his death, he was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. Bill was a people person and truly enjoyed life.
He was preceded in death by a son, William L Holder Jr.; a brother, Donald N. Holder; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Holder; a daughter-in-law, Molly Holder; a brother-in-law, Thomas Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Ann Holder.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; a daughter, Roberta Holder of Fort Smith; two sons, Larry Holder of Chandler, Okla., and John Holder and his wife Toni of Denver; a daughter-in-law, Melinda Holder of Little Rock; a sister, Ann Johnson of Little Rock; a brother, Jerry Dale Holder and his wife Danette of Little Rock; seven grandchildren, Lauren Weems and her husband Juston, Erin Holder, Lee Holder and his wife Kristy, Peggy Jane DeBruler and her husband James, Emily Swanson and her husband Travis, Steven Holder and his wife Madeline and Samantha Ferguson and her husband Parker; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Edwards Chapel. Services and cremation are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Wilson-Holder Endowed Scholarships, University of the Ozarks, 315 College Ave., Clarksville, AR 72830; or the .
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019