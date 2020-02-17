|
|
William Kern
William Allen Kern, 30, of Tulsa, formerly of Scranton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Tulsa. He was born Jan. 3, 1990, in Clarksville to Larry Allen Kern and Betty Mae Parker. Will graduated from Subiaco Academy in 2008 and attended the University of Central Arkansas for two years, where he studied psychology. He worked alongside his father in the family business at the Friendly Tavern in Scranton from 2011-17. Will was currently working as a travel consultant for Chase Bank in Tulsa. From a young age, he always enjoyed Pokémon, he often wrote short stories and loved music. Will was a great listener, a genuine friend to many and was always known to have a compassionate heart towards the disadvantaged and all children. He believed all human beings are worthy of respect and dignity and all are equal regardless of their differences.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Mae Parker and husband Rick of London; his father, Larry Allen Kern of Scranton; two sisters, Brandy Arnold and husband Nick of Bentonville and Lora Kern and Bryan Friemel of Scranton; five nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Potch," Race Rogers, Ethan Arnold, Ingrid Arnold, Grayson Friemel and Elli Jo Friemel; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and his therapy cat, Novi.
Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris officiated by Father John Miranda and the Rev. Michael Abel.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church officiated by Father John Miranda. Private family burial will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020