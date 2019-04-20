Home

William King
William Riley King, 68, of Fort Smith passed away April 17, 2019. He was born March 16, 1951, in Fort Smith to the late Edward and Mary (Young) Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Harris.
He is survived by one brother, Waymon Harris and wife Rita of Fort Smith; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service officiated by the Rev. Kent Rowe will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019
