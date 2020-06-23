Or Copy this URL to Share

William King Sr.

William "Butch" King Sr. died June 20, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.

He is survived by eight children, Jacqueline Gonzalez, Amber Fox, Shelby Stone, Tanya Lane, William King Jr., Carl and David Hagy and Joshua and Charles King; a brother, Joey King; and 21 grandchildren.



