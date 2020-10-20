1/1
William Landthrip
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Landthrip
William "Mack" Landthrip, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at his home with his loved ones by his side. He was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Clarksville to Taylor Alfred and Leona Mae (Herring) Landthrip. He was a member of West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. After his retirement, he enjoyed many years volunteering for CURE. Above all, Mack brought his family much joy, love and security.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Lee Landthrip.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice "Jo" (Bridges) Landthrip; two sons, William Mack Jr. and Sheila Landthrip of Van Buren and Greg Landthrip of Katy, Texas; a daughter, Mitzi and James Moore of Van Buren; his grandchildren, Alicia and Jared Arnold, Ross and Angela Landthrip, Jace and Stephanie Landthrip, Brad and Lyanne Moore, Tara Shelton, Sarah and Matt Rinn, Hannah Landthrip and Laura Landthrip; eight great-grandchildren, Nick, Allison, Devin, Jayden, Brooklyn, Ainsley, Brooks and Ellie; a brother, Taylor Landthrip of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Anna and Bob Marvel of Wylie, Texas, and Connie Atha of Sherwood.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mount Airy Cemetery in Ludwig with Brother Jake Chism officiating, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home. ADH guidelines will be followed.
Mack requested that his grandchildren be his honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE, 2400 Vicksburg St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clarksville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Cox Funeral Home
701 S Rogers St
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-2201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller-Cox Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved