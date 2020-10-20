William Landthrip
William "Mack" Landthrip, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at his home with his loved ones by his side. He was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Clarksville to Taylor Alfred and Leona Mae (Herring) Landthrip. He was a member of West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. After his retirement, he enjoyed many years volunteering for CURE. Above all, Mack brought his family much joy, love and security.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Lee Landthrip.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice "Jo" (Bridges) Landthrip; two sons, William Mack Jr. and Sheila Landthrip of Van Buren and Greg Landthrip of Katy, Texas; a daughter, Mitzi and James Moore of Van Buren; his grandchildren, Alicia and Jared Arnold, Ross and Angela Landthrip, Jace and Stephanie Landthrip, Brad and Lyanne Moore, Tara Shelton, Sarah and Matt Rinn, Hannah Landthrip and Laura Landthrip; eight great-grandchildren, Nick, Allison, Devin, Jayden, Brooklyn, Ainsley, Brooks and Ellie; a brother, Taylor Landthrip of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Anna and Bob Marvel of Wylie, Texas, and Connie Atha of Sherwood.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mount Airy Cemetery in Ludwig with Brother Jake Chism officiating, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home. ADH guidelines will be followed.
Mack requested that his grandchildren be his honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE, 2400 Vicksburg St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clarksville
