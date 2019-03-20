Home

William Langbein Obituary
William Langbein
William "Bill" R. Langbein Sr., 72, of Chester passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Passaic, N.J., to the late Anne F. Langbein. He grew up in Carlstadt, where he attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from East Rutherford High School. He served as a radioman in the U.S. Navy. He later lived in Pennsylvania and Florida before retiring to Arkansas. His greatest joy was being "Pop" to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Langbein.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Doris of the home; a daughter, Theresa "Tracie" McCarver and husband Bill of Chester; a son, William "Bill" Langbein Jr. and wife Amy of Orlando; a daughter-in-law, Erin Langbein of Chester; two brothers, Thomas Langbein and wife Mary Ellen of Franklin Lakes, N.J., and George Langbein and wife Bernadette of Denver; four grandchildren, Alex and wife Brandy, Collin, Matthew and Anna; and one great-granddaughter, Madison. Bill is loved and cherished by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2019
