|
|
William Larson
William "Larry" Lawrence Larson was called home to heaven on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was born at Warner Brown Hospital in El Dorado in 1940 to Myrtle Elizabeth McMaster Larson and Willie Lee Larson. He lived in Norphlet with his family and one brother, Hugh Max Larson (wife Betty). He attended school in Norphlet, where he graduated in 1958. He was manager of the sports teams and very involved in First Baptist Church, where he accepted Christ at a young age and was active in many church ministries.
Larry spent more than 45 years in libraries across Arkansas, starting out as a library aide in high school. He attended Quachita Baptist University while working in the library, earning 50 cents per hour toward paying his tuition. He received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in 1962. During that summer, he served as a library intern at Harrison Regional Library on the book mobile and delivered books to rural areas. It was after this summer that he determined his life ministry would be serving people by working in libraries. It gave him great joy to help others learn by reading and understanding how to use information that was offered free through public libraries to better themselves. He also worked on his master's degree in library science at Peabody University in Nashville, Tenn., during the summers of 1964-67. His first real job was teaching speed reading and audio visual class at Hall High School in Little Rock. He taught there three years, until 1965, and then moved to Arkansas Tech University, where he was an assistant librarian for one year. In 1966 he met his beautiful bride, Dorothy Bing. She was a student librarian. They met and courted for six months. He asked her to marry him and they were married for 53 years.
The next stop on the library train was at Hendrix College, where he was the government documents librarian from 1966-72. He then went to the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he was the director from 1972-74. From there he was recruited to be the north Arkansas regional librarian from 1974-84, where he served seven counties and helped to reach them with a new book mobile. From there he was recruited to be the director of the Fort Smith Public Library from 1985-2004. There he was able to serve the people by building four state of the art library buildings that are still serving the area well. He was given the Distinguished Service Award for Librarianship, the Mayors Appreciation Award and the Frances P. Neal Award for Library Service. He was a member of the Arkansas and American Library Associations.
He and his wife retired to Heber Springs in 2004, where they enjoyed the river and lake and some lifelong friends. In 2010, they moved to Paragould to live by their only daughter, Larisa Wallace and her husband, Mason, and their grandkids, Eli and Ty.
He was treasurer of the Greene County Retired Teachers Organization and Greene County Library Board. He was a Southern Baptist Church deacon. He loved God, family and Arkansas' libraries. He enjoyed cooking, traveling the country and doing various projects. He was known as the "Banana Bread Man" because he was always making and delivering goodies to widows, neighbors, businesses and others.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home Center Hill Chapel in Paragould with Packy Magel officiating. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home.
Lasting memorials may be made to Soaring Wings Ranch, P.O. Box 1670, Conway, AR 72033.
Online registry is available at www.phillipsfuneral.org.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019