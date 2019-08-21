|
|
William Mann
William "Bill" Harlan Mann, 73, of Huntington passed from this life Aug. 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Newton, Miss., to the late William and Chloe Rodgers Mann.
Bill is survived by his wife, Francie; two daughters, Jennifer Mann of Vacaville, Calif., and Debbie Tally of Fort Collins, Colo.; two stepdaughters, Lisa Porter of Rogers and Cheree Skaggs-Martin of Barling; seven grandchildren, Kyle Plowman, Chris and Ryan Tally, Chelsea Parker, Zachary Fox and Logan and DeLaney Skaggs; two great-grandsons, Hudson and Holden Parker; one sister, Bobbie Moore of Portland, Ore.; as well as one brother, Harold Mann of Austin, Texas.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville followed by burial with U.S. Air Force honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 22, 2019