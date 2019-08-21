Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Mann Obituary
William Mann
William "Bill" Harlan Mann, 73, of Huntington passed from this life Aug. 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Newton, Miss., to the late William and Chloe Rodgers Mann.
Bill is survived by his wife, Francie; two daughters, Jennifer Mann of Vacaville, Calif., and Debbie Tally of Fort Collins, Colo.; two stepdaughters, Lisa Porter of Rogers and Cheree Skaggs-Martin of Barling; seven grandchildren, Kyle Plowman, Chris and Ryan Tally, Chelsea Parker, Zachary Fox and Logan and DeLaney Skaggs; two great-grandsons, Hudson and Holden Parker; one sister, Bobbie Moore of Portland, Ore.; as well as one brother, Harold Mann of Austin, Texas.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville followed by burial with U.S. Air Force honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now