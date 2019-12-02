Home

William Martin Obituary
William Martin
William "Bill" F. Martin, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 29, 2019. He was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Fort Smith to the late Roy and Tellee (Whisenhunt) Martin. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, The Gideons and 60-Plus Ministry group. He was a retired Fort Smith fireman captain, worked in the jail ministry and he loved camping, fishing, boating and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Martin of the home; two sons, Kenneth Martin and wife Dottie of Sherwood and Paul David Martin and wife Denise of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Kevin Martin of Maumelle and Kinsey Martin of Greenwood.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Ken Martin, David Martin, Al White, David King, Wendall Brodie, David Ferguson, Lonnie Binyon and Dale Dawson.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Martin, Dwain Brodie, Mickey Gilreath, Jim Peoples and Tom Gray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019
