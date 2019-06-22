|
William Matthews
William L. Matthews passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Bill was born March 5, 1959, in Santa Ana, Calif., but moved to Fort Smith as a young child.
Bill held a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas and, within a few years of graduation, he held a top-secret clearance that allowed him to work in the disarming of nuclear warheads for a government contractor. Years later, he oversaw many environmental cleanups as the owner of M&M Environmental, including the cleanup of the Crain Industries fire in the mid 1990s. He was often contracted to teach safety classes for Westark College as well as many local industries.
Bill Matthews was a Christian and a good southern Baptist. He served as a deacon at Eastside Baptist Church for nearly a decade. Bill was a loving father who, along with the mother of his older children, Miss Kathy Standiford-Matthews (now Patton) always imbued a sense dedication of academic excellence into their children. Bill was also a long time Scout volunteer, mentoring many Scouts as well as his own Eagle Scout and son Blake.
After his children were grown, and as a single man, Bill decided to travel in his retirement. He lived for a time in several locations in South America, Africa and Asia, as well as some time in Europe before finally settling down in the Philippines. He remarried while there and lived very well until the years of suffering congestive heart failure would finally catch up to him. Always the mathematician, Bill knew his condition would worsen whether he traveled or not. Though the numbers were stacked against him, he set out to see the world with all the optimism of a younger man. Safe travels from here, our brother, father and husband, you will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorraine Matthews.
He is survived by his wife, LeMarie Matthews; four daughters, Dr. Sarah Davis of Broken Arrow, Okla., Mrs. Leah Eardensohn of Houston, Miss Audra Matthews of Alma, Miss Wilhelmina Matthews of Lipa City, Philippines; one son, Mr. Blake Matthews of Bella Vista; three sisters, Mrs. Collette Haga of Hackett, Mrs. Renae Selix of Lavaca and Mrs. Tamra Johnson of Vero Beach, Fla.; and three brothers, Johnny Matthews of Honolulu, Dwayne Matthews of Yukon, Okla., and Joe Matthews of Fort Smith.
A private memorial will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the home of Dr. Sarah Davis in Broken Arrow.
Those wishing to show respect may make a donation to the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019