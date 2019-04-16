Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McKown


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William McKown Obituary
William McKown
William "Nick" McKown, 77, of Alma passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired teacher for Ramsey Junior High School and of the Christian faith. He was born March 8, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Arthur and Bessie (Varros) McKown.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annis McKinney McKown.
Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include one sister, Dana Boles of Rock Wall, Texas; one brother, Stephen McKown of Temecula, Calif.; nieces, Katie Burger, Erin Carmack, Lauren Vassiphi and Blair McKown; nephews, Chris McKown and Andrew Boles; great-nieces, Halyn and Ashtyn Carmack; and great-nephew Destin Smith.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now