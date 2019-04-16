|
William McKown
William "Nick" McKown, 77, of Alma passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired teacher for Ramsey Junior High School and of the Christian faith. He was born March 8, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Arthur and Bessie (Varros) McKown.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annis McKinney McKown.
Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include one sister, Dana Boles of Rock Wall, Texas; one brother, Stephen McKown of Temecula, Calif.; nieces, Katie Burger, Erin Carmack, Lauren Vassiphi and Blair McKown; nephews, Chris McKown and Andrew Boles; great-nieces, Halyn and Ashtyn Carmack; and great-nephew Destin Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2019