Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William McLaren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McLaren


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William McLaren Obituary
William McLaren
William Herman McLaren, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born May 5, 1950, in Natchitoches, La., to Herman and Mary McLaren. Bill was a beloved husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Martha McLaren; three children, T.J. Brown, Sharon Brown and Emily McLaren; two granddaughters, Heather Keen and Amber Brown; three great-grandchildren, Noah Keen, Emily Rose Brown and Avery Brown; two sisters, Kathy McGowen and Tamara Plihal; and a brother, Richard McLaren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -