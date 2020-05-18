|
|
William McLaren
William Herman McLaren, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born May 5, 1950, in Natchitoches, La., to Herman and Mary McLaren. Bill was a beloved husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Martha McLaren; three children, T.J. Brown, Sharon Brown and Emily McLaren; two granddaughters, Heather Keen and Amber Brown; three great-grandchildren, Noah Keen, Emily Rose Brown and Avery Brown; two sisters, Kathy McGowen and Tamara Plihal; and a brother, Richard McLaren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020