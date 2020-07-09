William McQuade
William "Bill" Gerard McQuade was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Greenfield, Mass., to William Arthur McQuade and Kathleen June (Adams) McQuade. After attending Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, Mass., and Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he attained the rank of captain and was a decorated combat helicopter pilot during Vietnam. He received the Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
After serving his country, Bill moved to Fort Smith and spent the next 47 years establishing successful businesses in the pet industry including Wee Pals, Luv Happy Tails and The Whole Pet in Fort Smith and northwest Arkansas. His compassion for animals reflected in his businesses was matched by his passion for motorcycling and the outdoors in his free time.
Bill McQuade shared his adventurous life with his devoted and patient wife of 54 years, Janet E. (Fischer). Always humorous and enthusiastic, Bill will be missed by his wife; daughter, Julie E. McQuade-Heyes; son-in-law, Colin Heyes; grandson, William Tyler McQuade; sister, Kathleen Findholt; brother, Michael McQuade; and many others who experienced his larger than life presence.
Bill joined his son, William"Mac" Patrick McQuade, for his next adventure in heaven; along with his brother, Robert McQuade; and his parents on July 6, 2020.
The family will hold a private graveside service at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fayetteville. Arrangements are under the direction of Beards Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Humane Society of the Ozarks online at www.hsozarks.org
