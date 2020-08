Or Copy this URL to Share

William Molina

William "Danny" Daniel Molina, 65, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Imogene; two daughters, Renee Molina and Laura Neal; and four grandchildren.



