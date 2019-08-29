Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
For more information about
William Nelson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Nelson

Send Flowers
William Nelson Obituary
William Nelson
William E. Nelson, 89, of Panama died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Poteau.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, Okla., with burial at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicki Bollinger; two sons, William and Walter Nelson; a sister, Willa Parker; a brother, Charles Nelson; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.