William Nelson
William E. Nelson, 89, of Panama died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Poteau.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, Okla., with burial at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicki Bollinger; two sons, William and Walter Nelson; a sister, Willa Parker; a brother, Charles Nelson; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019