William Pullen Sr.
William "Ted" T. Pullen Sr., 90, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home due to complications from cancer. Ted was born July 18, 1930, to Theodore and Ethel (Coppick) Pullen in Fame, Okla. He retired from the Air National Guard and Southside High School as a building supervisor. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Ted graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1948 and joined the U.S. Navy. He wanted to see the world and got to see California and Washington. In Bremerton, Wash., he met and married Lu. Ted was saved in 1948, while in the Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, Ted and Lu moved to Fort Smith, where Ted joined the Air National Guard in 1953. In 1957, Ted and Lu moved to Texas, where he joined the Texas Air National Guard, where he retired as a major.
In his off time, Ted officiated high school football and basketball until his feet gave out. He then turned to announcing the sporting events at Southside High School for 20 years. Ted loved most sports; the Dallas Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks were his teams. After retiring, Ted and Lu traveled by motor home for over 10 years. His TV and his favorite chair were his best buddies.
Ted was always known for his humorous story-telling and was quite the character when he was young.
He was preceded in death by a son, William T. Pullen Jr.; and a brother, Floyd.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lu; two daughters, Nikki Clark of Fort Smith and Evie Bishop and husband Randy of Austin, Texas; four sisters, Betty Jones of Sallisaw, Lois Sisco of California, Joan Mabry of Fort Smith and Doris Jenkins of Hackett; two brothers, Robert and Darrell Pullen, both of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Tracy Reffeno of Houston, Travis Curtsinger of Austin and Will Pullen III of Little Rock; and six great-grandchildren. Ted loved his good friends, Bill and Patsy Zwerneman, Jack and Linda Sides and Bill Hartman.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery with full military honors, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Ted was a faithful giver to both.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputman.com
.