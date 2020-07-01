William Rector
William Donald Rector, 84, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born June 19, 1935, in Muskogee, Okla., to Roy and Dovie Rector.
Bill attended Muskogee Public Schools through the eighth grade. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 1954 through July 1958; he served on a battleship during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Betty Anne, and they wed in 1972. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage before her death in 2017. Bill was a loyal member of Ash Street Baptist Church. The greatest day of his life was when he was baptized. Working was his passion; he never stopped until the day he died. He was always looking for the "next big deal." He was known for his sense of humor and many stories.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Anne; two sisters, Dorothy Bennett and Reba Smith; two brothers, Athen Rector and Hugh Rector; a cousin, Joe Rector; and two stepchildren, Tracy Thomas and Lana Williams.
He is survived by two sons, Steve and wife Vicky of Dripping Springs, Texsa, and Jim Rector and wife Elizabeth of Broken Arrow, Okla; three daughters, Monta Wakefield with Ron Bailey, Alexa Brown of Greenwood and Cathy Gatewood and husband Jim of Garland, Texas; a daughter by heart, Leah Blair and husband Phillip of Fort Gibson, Okla.; numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Family-conducted memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson with a celebration of Bill's life immediately following at 11 a.m. at Ash Street Baptist Church, 1521 Ash St., Muskogee.
The family of William Donald Rector has entrusted his cremation to Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home in Fort Gibson, (918) 478-2555.
Online condolences may be left at www.clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
.