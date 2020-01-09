Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Sartor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sartor

Send Flowers
William Sartor Obituary
William Sartor
William Grant Sartor, infant son of Chelsea and Alton Sartor, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Benton Funeral Home in Hampton with burial at Union Grove Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Karmen Sartor of Hampton; and his grandparents, Tonya and Toby Wilson of Junction City, Mitzi and Roger Lambert of Hampton, Shaney Brigance of Camden and Shawn and Kenny Watts of Alma.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -