William Sartor
William Grant Sartor, infant son of Chelsea and Alton Sartor, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Benton Funeral Home in Hampton with burial at Union Grove Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Karmen Sartor of Hampton; and his grandparents, Tonya and Toby Wilson of Junction City, Mitzi and Roger Lambert of Hampton, Shaney Brigance of Camden and Shawn and Kenny Watts of Alma.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020