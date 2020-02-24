|
William Self II
William "Shorty" Self II, 48 years old, started his new journey on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born March 15, 1971, at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. He was many things: a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved music, fixing and building bicycles for his neighborhood. His philosophy was giving chances through changing of attitudes and acts of kindness. What he lacked in stature he made up for in heart.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claribel and Pat Self, Stella Belle Hawkins and Andrew George.
He is survived by his wife Crystal Self of the home; his parents, William and Nancy Self of Duncanville, Texas; two sisters, Karen McKenzie of Billingham, Wash., and Laura Miller of Las Vegas; two daughters, Nichole Hull (Craig) of Bonanza and Elizabeth English (Dakota) of Greenwood; two sons, A.J. Dozier of the U.S. Army and Aaron Self of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020