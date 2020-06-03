William Snow
William Snow
William "Bud" Leon Snow, 85, of Scranton passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Clarksville. He was born June 30, 1934, in Dublin to William Howard and Emma Ola (Needham) Snow.
Bud started logging at a young age and later worked as a poultry and cattle farmer for over 30 years. He was a devout Democrat who loved to bird hunt and was known as an expert archer. His archery skills were questioned back in his 20s by a local gentlemen, Bud boldly proved him wrong by shooting an apple off of his head from 10 feet away.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Melba Sue (Dooley) Snow; three sisters, Peggy Snow, Alma "Jick" Martin and Regina "Jeanne" Hughes; and a brother, Jim Snow.
He is survived by two daughters, Tresea Hess and husband John and Angie Thompson and husband Kenny, both of Scranton; three sons, David Snow and wife Tammy of Subiaco, Scott Snow and wife Julie of Paris and Brad Snow and wife Lisa of Scranton; a sister, Linda Holman of Scranton; three brothers, Billy "Boss" Snow and Shirley Carter of Springdale and Bob Snow and wife Ruth and Rick Snow and wife Mary, both of Scranton; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Wares Chapel Cemetery, near Dublin, officiated by the Rev. Clark Snow, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shane Snow, Craig Candanoza, Dillon Slaten, Tyson Snow, Ryan Parker, Jack Snow and Ron Kremer.
Honorary pallbearers are his coffee drinking buddies from Jim Ahne's/M&R Station in Scranton.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
