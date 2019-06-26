Home

William Teltow, 90, of Baston died June 25, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sherrillville Cemetery in Batson under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
He is survived by his children, Anna Norkosky and William Teltow; his stepchildren, Terri Scarlett and Robert Scarlett; five siblings; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
