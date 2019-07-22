|
|
William Vancil
William L. Vancil (Boothman), 79, of Fort Smith passed away July 14, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1939, in Henryetta, Okla., to Harley W. Vancil Sr. and Dora L. (Boyd) Vancil. He attended school at St. Michael's Catholic School in Henryetta. William was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. He was a lifetime member of Chapter No. 1 , a member of the Noon's Lions Club and a devout member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Glenda (Sug) Jean Rolen and Emily Violet Morris.
William asked that the cremains of his canine family, Jamba and Princess be buried with him.
He is survived by a brother, Harley W. Vancil Jr. of Fort Smith; two stepchildren, Joan Feyen of Van Buren and Kevin Nettnin (Patsy) of Van Buren;two nieces; two nephews; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with rosary to follow.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019