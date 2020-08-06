William West Sr.

William Rubert West Sr. of Fayetteville passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Coal Hill to Kelly West and Estelle Johnson. William was a member of Combs Street Church of Christ in Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma West; his parents; a brother, Danny West; and three sisters, Rosie Winston, Robbie West-Posey and Erma Fay Hamilton.

He is survived by a son, William West Jr. (Marquita) of Fort Smith; three daughters, Robbie Peterson (Robert) of Fayetteville, Darlene West Mahone of Tampa, Fla., and Sharon Kay Roberts of Las Vegas; three brothers, James West of Pensacola, Fla., and Thomas West (Barbara) and Clarence West (Christal), both of Fort Smith; three sisters, Mary Jean Williams of Thibodaux, La., and Gloria Sue Sheppard and Diane West, both of Fort Smith; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside service for the immediate family only will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fayetteville, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Combs Street Church of Christ 502 S. Combs Ave., Fayetteville.

In compliance with ADH guidelines, attendees must provide and wear their own masks to the services.

Pallbearers will be Rick Conley, Troy Conley, Curtis Mahone III, Calvin Mahone, Robert Peterson III and Kendric Conley.

Honorary pallbearer is Christopher Mahone.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store