Willie Jeffers
William "Willie" Earl Jeffers Jr., 68, of Muldrow passed away May 1, 2019 in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 15, 1950, in Fort Smith to the late Frances (Czarnikow) Carpenter. He loved to fish, hunt and garden and was active in sports. He ran a firework stand in Dora.
He is survived by his stepfather, Bud Carpenter of Blue Mouse Road in Oklahoma; one brother, James Jeffers of Fort Smith; one sister, Jane Schuster of Blue Mouse Road; two nieces, Sheila Schuster and Lauren Jeffers, both of Fort Smith; and one great-nephew, Grayson.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Sid Ree will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Czarnikow Cemetery in Muldrow.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Stewart, Bubby Benoit, Cliff Thomas, Ken McPhail, Roland Henning and Steve Bradley.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019