Willie Jenkins

Willie Eric Jenkins, 52, of Fort Smith passed away June 4, 2020. He was born June 1, 1968.

He is survived by two children, Arramis Scott of Minden, La., and John Scott of Columbus, Ga.; and two brothers Marteen Lopaze of Fort Smith and David Jenkins of Jackson, Miss.

Cremations arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



