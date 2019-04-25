Home

Willie Lee III

1976 - 2019
Willie Douglas David Lee III, son of the late David and Sally (Swait) Lee of Fort Coffee, died Monday, April 22, 2019.
Graveside service will be noon Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Fort Coffee Cemetery, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Willie leaves to cherish his memory two aunts, Lorene Lee of Detroit and Gladys Quince of Southfield, Mich.; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Family visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2019
