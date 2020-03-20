Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Lyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lyle


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Lyle Obituary
Willie Lyle
Willie V. Lyle, 84, of Van Buren passed away March 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Itawamba County, Miss., to the late Clarence Jefferson and Omie Lee (Cook) Bullard.
Left to cherish her memory is a son, Gary Lyle and wife Renee of Greenwood; a daughter, Mindy Mayner of Ozark; a sister, Katherine Smith of Nettleton, Miss.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Willie's cremains will be placed at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -