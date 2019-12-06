Home

Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Willie Walkup Obituary
Willie Walkup
Willie Alene Walkup, 83, of Muldrow was born Sept. 15, 1936, in the Paw Paw community to Anna Mae (Murphy) Yancy and Emmitt Dodson Mathis. She passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Muldrow. Mrs. Walkup was the former Roland water clerk and an upholsterer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Callie Barnes; a brother, Leo Mathis; and two nephews, Todd and Greg Holt.
She is survived by a son, Randy Walkup of Muldrow; a niece, Sherri Gard and Shawn of Muldrow; a nephew, Ronnie Mathis and Eran of Muldrow; her longtime companion, Marvin Taylor; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 7, 2019
