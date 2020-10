Or Copy this URL to Share

Willis Massey

Willis "Bo" Massey, 77, of Pocola died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Onie Massey; four godchildren, Eric Triplett (Shelly) and Matthew, Malcolm and Nakiya Steward; a sister, Mae Brown; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Public walk-through will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.



