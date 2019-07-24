|
Willis Moore
Willis Trueman Moore went to be with His Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in the Union Grove community, northeast of Greenwood, on Aug. 12, 1928, the fourth child of Mr. Herschel and Mrs. Dessa Moore. He went to Greenwood Public School until the seventh grade, at which time he moved with his family to Mansfield Public School from which he graduated, being the valedictorian of his graduating class. Trueman enrolled in the University of Arkansas and received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1951.
After teaching elementary school one year, Trueman enrolled in graduate school at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary to get his Bachelor of Divinity degree. He became the pastor of First Baptist Church in Jenny Lind, while at the same time he completed his theological training. Trueman married Erma Jane Bassett of Greenwood on June 14, 1953, and she accompanied him and their two children to East Pakistan to do missionary work with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. Two other children were born to them while they lived in East Pakistan. War brought about independence and the new nation of Bangladesh in 1971.
The nation of Pakistan would not allow the Moores to remain in the country any longer so the Moores had to return to the United States, where Trueman became pastor of East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith. After some years of ministry, Trueman enrolled in the Doctor of Ministry program and received his doctorate in 1984. He continued his ministry at East Side Baptist Church until his retirement at the end of 1990. During his service at East Side, he became the founder of the Fort Smith Boys Shelter.
After retirement, Dr. Moore served as interim pastor of seven churches and substituted at Southside High School for a brief period of time.
Survivors are his wife, Jane Moore of the home; daughter, Dr. Trudy Moore of Fort Smith; and sons, the Rev. Willis and Lee Ann Moore of Odem, Texas, Lee and Lynda Moore of Fort Smith and James and Pam Moore of Omaha, Neb. Grandchildren include Justin and his wife Alicia, Jessica and her husband Nathan Pugh, Nathan Moore, McKenzie and her husband Spencer and Caroline and Claire. Great-grandchildren include Harper and Graham. Other survivors are his brother, Don Moore; and sister, Arlene Moore O'Neel.
Dr. Moore was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. And Mrs. H.A. Moore; his sisters, Wanda Moore Watts and Rosemary Moore Looney; and brother, Roger Moore.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery at Greenwood, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Bob Gillson, Keith Hays, Andy Anderson, David Frye, Michael Helm and Dennis Wood.
Memorial gifts may be given to East Side Baptist Church, Boys Shelter of Fort Smith or International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019