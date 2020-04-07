|
Willo Cox
Willo Wilson Cox, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was a retired lab tech and a bookkeeper for Food Plus.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Coy Wilson and Bobby Wayne Cox; a son, Jimmy Don Wilson; her parents, Arley and Bessie Watson; her beloved stepmother, Miss Sue; and a grandson, Jeffrey Wayne Colley.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue Catherine Carpenter and husband George of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Georganna Cox of Rudy; a stepson, Darren Cox and wife Barbara of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Haden Carpenter, Lisa Jackson and Michael Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Jillia Bowers, Jeffrey Jackson and Trenton Wilson; three great-great-grandchildren, Coy Bowers, Addeline Hignight and Robert Jackson; six stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; six stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a beloved niece, Shirley Rose of Maumelle.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 8, 2020