McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Willo Cox Obituary
Willo Cox
Willo Wilson Cox, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was a retired lab tech and a bookkeeper for Food Plus.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Coy Wilson and Bobby Wayne Cox; a son, Jimmy Don Wilson; her parents, Arley and Bessie Watson; her beloved stepmother, Miss Sue; and a grandson, Jeffrey Wayne Colley.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue Catherine Carpenter and husband George of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Georganna Cox of Rudy; a stepson, Darren Cox and wife Barbara of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Haden Carpenter, Lisa Jackson and Michael Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Jillia Bowers, Jeffrey Jackson and Trenton Wilson; three great-great-grandchildren, Coy Bowers, Addeline Hignight and Robert Jackson; six stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; six stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a beloved niece, Shirley Rose of Maumelle.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 8, 2020
