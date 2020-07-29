Wilma Black
Wilma Black, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 74. She was the first baby born at Scott County Hospital in Waldron on June 20, 1946, to Edgar and Lucy Yancey. She adored her big sisters, Iva Lee Whedbee and Imogene McAlister. She attended school in Huntington and Mansfield, and was part of the first graduating class of Northside High School in Fort Smith.
As a young woman, she fell in love with her husband Galen. She often shared the story of how she and Galen had prayed similar prayers asking the Lord to let them know when they had found the right mate. They were partners in life for 57 years and during that time she set a wonderful example as a Proverbs 31 wife and mother. She blessed her children, showing them how to love, live a virtuous life, serve others and be a provider.
Wilma was a consummate professional and approached her work with extremely high standards. She was analytical, highly organized and had tremendous drive to complete the job at hand. She was a highly respected colleague for more than 30 years in her roles at Fort Chaffee and the USDA Dale Bumpers Small Farms Research Center.
She was a voracious reader and an early digital adopter, enjoying her time on Facebook and surfing the web. She played a mean game of Scrabble and had a very creative vocabulary. Most all she loved to be Mamaw to her grandchildren, playing games like Skip-Bo and Chickenfoot. She was a great cook and loved watching her grandson Colton eat her special breakfasts or listening to her son-in-law Rob rave about her blackberry cobbler. Even though she didn't understand hockey, she loved watching her grandson Harrison chase a puck down the ice. Finally, in 2004 she had a granddaughter, Faith. She loved sharing her love of dolls with Faith and having another little girl in the family.
Wilma loved her Lord. She was an active leader and contributor to her church communities. She touched others with her caring and the way she lived her life. Her children will miss dearly the knowledge that she was praying for them each and every day.
She is survived by her husband, Galen; a son, Sherman Black and wife Lynnette and their children Harrison, Colton and Faith, all of Minneapolis; a daughter, LeAnn and husband Robert Lee of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Iva Lee Whedbee of Dayton and Imogene McAlister of Texarkana.
Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at her church, Rye Hill Baptist Church. Family and friends are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Local arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.