|
|
Wilma Brisco
Wilma J. Brisco, 93, of Lavaca passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonvil J. Goster and Lola Cherry Foster; and a brother, George Edward Foster.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Brisco; a daughter, Wilma "Jeannie" Jean White and husband Larry; a son, Larry Dan Brisco and wife Dian; four grandchildren, Christopher White, Christy Leanna Smith and husband Don, Stefanie Scheffe and husband Charles and Megan Mullins and husband Aaron; nine great-grandchildren, Jessica Cole, Ty Cole, Avery Maxwell, Noah White, Andrew White, Aaron White, Levi White, Addison Scheffe and Londyn Scheffe; three stepgrandchildren, Taylor Smith, Emily Smith and Jake Smith; a great-great-grandson, David Stephen Moore; and two sisters, Wanda Blaylock and Shirley McCurry.
Family service for the family with interment at the National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Chapel, Lavaca, AR.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941; or Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Greenhurst Nursing Home, 226 Skyler Drive, Charleston, AR 72933; or the Church of Austria.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020