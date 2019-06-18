Home

Wilma Brown Obituary
Wilma Brown
Wilma Faye Brown, 76, of Van Buren went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16 2019, at her home after a long battle with dementia. She was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bosley; her daughter, Diane Bosley; and her son, Charlie Bosley.
She is survived by four children, Michael Bosley, William Bosley, Mary Adams and Nelda Standerfer; three stepchildren, Larry Bosley, Danny Bosley and Kathy McAlister; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She passed from this life with many special people by her side, Steven and Dicia Bosley, Karsen Bosley, Jordon Bosley, Kasey Bosley, William Bosley, Michael Bosley, Samantha Fisher, and friends.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
