Wilma Bull
Wilma Jean Bull, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after a long illness. She was co-owner of Bull's Office Systems alongside her husband of 70 years, Lester Bull. She began her career as a bookkeeper after graduating from Fort Smith High School working at Fort Chaffee for the officers and generals located there. Her career path changed after she met and married Lester.
Wilma was born in Russellville on Dec. 5, 1926, and grew up in Logan County until the family moved to Fort Smith. She married Lester on July 30, 1949, and began her 70-year career as his partner in various business adventures. She became co-owner of Bull's Office Systems in 1982 and was the "coordinator of details" to his many ideas. She loved balancing the books to the penny but it was her faith in God that balanced everything else in her life. Everyone who knew her called her a beautiful and gracious lady.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; a daughter, Teresa Kaye; and her parents, Mattie and Luther Williams.
She is survived by daughter, Debbie Bushong and husband Rusty; grandson, Jeremy Bushong and wife Jennifer of Bentonville; and grandson, Aaron Bushong and wife Chelsea of Oklahoma City. She also leaves behind two brothers, Carroll Williams and Winfred Williams; and a sister, Mildred Hundley.
Private interment was held under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019