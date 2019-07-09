|
|
Wilma Dowdy
Wilma Ruth Dowdy, 81, of Alma passed away July 7, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Ozark to the late Robert Elmer Williams and Willis Maabel Della Williams. She worked and retired from Apple Inc.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Nathan; and a sister, Melva.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Russell Dowdy; five daughters, Denise (Steve) Tompos of Paragould, Debi (Mike) Moore of Gadsden, Ala., Jacque (Tom) Chadwell of Miami, Okla., Lesa (Gerald) Underwood of Alma and Michelle Coiner of San Jose, Calif.; three sons, Wayne (Pat) Gathright of Chesterfield, Va., Dennis (Jackie) Gathright of Springdale and Russell Dowdy Jr. of Alma; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery Jethro Community in Ozark, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be her family.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019