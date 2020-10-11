1/1
Wilma Easton
1928 - 2020
Wilma Easton
Wilma Jean Easton, 92, of Cameron, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Wilma was born April 17, 1928, in Limestone, Ark. to Henry and Olive (Pruitt) Campbell. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Levi (Sept. 22, 2014).
Wilma was married to Levi for 67 years. He was the love of her life. There wasn't a day went by, after he passed away, that she didn't talk about her life with him. Her family has peace that she is in heaven with Jesus, walking the streets of gold with her husband.
She was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. She would never say a harsh word about anyone. She was a department manager for Walmart.
She loved her family and going to her grandkids' activities; including softball, baseball and football games, and musical concerts. If her grandkids were involved, she was there.
She is survived by daughters, Jan Carmack of Pocola, Rhonda Fox and husband Ronnie of Cameron, and Sheila Brown and husband Jimmy of Poteau; grandchildren, Kendra Maxwell and husband Jeremiah, Chad Fox and wife Sarah, Brooke Mason and husband Paul, Amy Adams and husband Kendall, Keith Vincent and wife Janie, Hannah Brown and Kenzi Brown; 11 great-grandchildren, Maci, Jerran, Kenbri, Caden, Kylar, Caston, Case, Kynli, Joel, Jenna and Liam; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.13, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Cameron. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home-Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Chad Fox, Keith Vincent, Paul Mason, Jeremiah Maxwell, Kendall Adams and Eric Ladd.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
