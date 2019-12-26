|
Wilma Edwards
Wilma Bonita Edwards, 98, of Muldrow went home on Dec. 26, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 2, 1921, in Muldrow to Pearl May (Ruckman) Harvell and Horace Adolphus Harvell. She married Paul Edwards on June 24, 1939, in Muldrow; over 76 years of committed marriage brought her the things she was most proud of. Mrs. Edwards was the general manager and coordinator of the Edwards family with duties that included tending cattle and raising a garden to provide for her family. She was a founding and active member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church in Muldrow. She loved to work in her flowers and garden. She was a strong and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Herman Edwards; a grandson, Michael Edwards; a granddaughter, Melissa Edwards; her parents; two sisters, Juanell Edwards and Charlene Howard; and a brother, Bee Harvell.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Bonita Webb and Rex of Tulsa; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell Edwards and Kathy of Coweta, Okla.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Cindy Powell, Sere and Pat Allen, Renee and Scott Parsons, Chris Edwards, Britt Edwards, Misty Kerr and Mike Buelow and Carrie and Joe Dan Drennan; eight great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethylee Farmer of Muldrow; a brother, Kenneth Dale Harvell of Muldrow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at East Side Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Harvell, Lance Harvell, Grayson Harvell, Kenneth Edwards, Shane Spears and Britt Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers are Chris Edwards, Dale Harvell, Mike Howard and Kenneth Edwards.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 27, 2019