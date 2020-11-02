Wilma Ezell

Wilma Ruth Ezell, 86, of Scranton died Nov. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at McKendree Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Glenda Mallam, Wanda Yeats and Donna Finefrock; two brothers, Marvin and Herman Spicer; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.



