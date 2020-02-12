Home

Wilma Ferguson


1931 - 2020
Wilma Ferguson Obituary
Wilma Ferguson
Wilma Ferguson, formerly of Alma, died Feb. 8, 2020, at Montgomery County Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 17, 1931, to Tom and Annie Maude Johnson. She married Harley Ferguson Jr. on May 28, 1949, who preceded her in death; they were married 51 years. She attended First Baptist Church in Alma.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Howard Ferguson; two brothers, Jake and Billy Ray Johnson; a sister, Iva Dale Hutson; as well as an infant sister.
Wilma is survived by a brother-in-law, John Ferguson (Hazel) of Alma; three nephews, Therrel, Billy Ray Jr. (Whiz) and Dennis; and five nieces, Annagail, Marilyn, Sharon, Margaret, and Ramona.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Mount Ida. Arrangements are under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020
