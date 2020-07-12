1/1
Wilma Hildebrant
1932 - 2020
Wilma Hildebrant, 87, of Rudy passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Claremore, Okla., to Jesse and Etta Tincup.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Hildebrant; a daughter, Sandy Johnson; a son, Gary Nickles; and a brother, Jess Tincup.
She is survived by a son, Roger Nickles of Rudy; two sisters, Gloria Golden of Rudy and Betty Simmons of Chouteau, Okla.; a grandson, Nicolo Enriques; seven additional grandchildren; a niece, Lisa Nelson; and many other nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Roger Nickles, Nicolo Enriquez, Tim Nelson and Steve Stanart.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
