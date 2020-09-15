Wilma Jackson

Wilma L. Jackson, 92, of Mulberry passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Dyer to Dixie and Annabelle (Swafford) Morse. She was a former employee of Rebel Lure Manufacturing and a former member of Mulberry Christian Center. She loved gardening, growing roses and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Olen Jackson; a son, Robert D. Jackson; and a brother, D.C. Morse.

Survivors include a son, Dixie L. Jackson and wife Norma of Nocona, Texas; five grandchildren, Robbie Hutchens, Jimmy Jackson, Kassia Waggoner, Chelsea Reynolds and Cole Jackson; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will visit from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Robbie Hutchens, Jimmy Jackson, Kassia Waggoner, Chelsea Jackson and Cole Jackson.



