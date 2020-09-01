Wilma McCauley
Wilma McCauley, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was born May 28, 1927, in Charleston to Clyde and Kate Spiller.
Wilma was a retired kindergarten teacher from Hobson Preschool and a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. She was very active in the Fort Smith Little Theatre, served on the board of the Sack Lunch Program and Fort Smith Chorale and was a member of St. Edward Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl McCauley; the father of her children, Harold E. Adams; and a stepson, Kevin McCauley.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Smith and husband Kevin of Eureka Springs; a son, Hal Adams and wife Gail of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Amy Mickle, Mitzi Mickle, Collin Smith, Madeline Butler, Aaron Adams, Jesse Adams and Rachel Acosta; four great-grandchildren, Melissa Marbury, Aliyah Hall, Osiris Smith and Atlas Smith; and two brothers and sisters-in law, Daniel and Virginia McCauley of Hurst, Texas, and James and Diane Dickson of Tiller.
Private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
